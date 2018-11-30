CDBG funding helped save taxpayer $1 million for fire protection

PELION, SC (WIS) - A fire truck dedication was held at Lexington County Fire Station 6 in Pelion Thursday morning to welcome two brand new fire trucks for Lexington County.
Both trucks were purchased with the help of a federal community development block grant (CDBG) funding to serve a low- to moderate-income area, which in turn saved thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Each truck was roughly $500,000, however the county only paid roughly $100,000.
With this grant, roughly 90 percent of the money spent on the trucks will be reimbursed by the federal government.
Officials with Lexington County Fire Service said Pelion is an area somewhat sparse on fire hydrants, so trucks being able to carry water is vital.
The addition of these two trucks will also aid in lowering insurance premiums as set by the Insurance Service Office, because when your community is better protected by the fire department, you don’t have to pay as much.
ISO ratings are a score from 1 to 10 that indicates how well-protected your community is by the fire department.
“When ISO does a grading, one of the things they’ll grade is your vehicle," Lexington County Fire Chief Bradley Cox said. "Do they have the right amount? Correct amount of equipment? Do they have enough water to supply the needs of a local community? So, all of those things roll into insurance premiums for residential properties and commercial properties. The lower the rating, the lower the insurance premium for folks that live in a particular jurisdiction.”
Along with two new trucks, the grant means they can put thousands of dollars of taxpayer money, which they would have spent on the trucks, toward other important fire upgrades.
“We can take what we had allotted for these two engines, put it to two additional engines to make sure our fleet is maintained at the highest level possible,” Lexington County Fire Services Battalion Chief Cameron Glover said.
The money LCFS didn’t have to spend because of the grant will be put towards purchasing tools that make their job easier and save our lives quicker.
Some of that equipment includes breathing apparatus, air tanks, face masks, and auto extrication clippers.
“By maintaining the most up-to-date equipment that we have allows our firefighters to be in a safe environment when entering a toxic area,” Glover said. “It allows us to make sure that we’re giving the whole county the proper coverage they deserve.”
Some of the trucks in Lexington have been in service since 1991. The two new trucks will be replacing some of the older ones, allowing firefighters to use the most up to date equipment.
In total, Lexington County Fire Service has 89 vehicles. Of those, 68 are response vehicles.
