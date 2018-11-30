Brian Agler resigns as coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks head coach Brian Agler protests a call during play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, in Uncasville, Conn. Agler, who led the Sparks to the WNBA championship in 2016, has resigned as coach after four years. The team made the announcement early Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, without explanation.(Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File) (Sean D. Elliot)