Bloomberg announces $50 million to fight opioid epidemic

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss. Bloomberg’s philanthropy has announced a $50 million donation to help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic. Bloomberg Philanthropies says over the next three years it’ll help up to 10 states address the causes of opioid addiction and strengthen prevention and treatment programs. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)