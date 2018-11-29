4-year-old girl dies following Orangeburg house fire

A 4-year-old girl succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire at her 934 Green Street home in Orangeburg early Thursday morning, according to Capt. Alfred Alexander of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. The child’s mother is undergoing treatment at the Augusta Burn Center for internal injuries and the child’s sibling was treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation, Alexander said. (Source: Martha Rose/Orangeburg Times and Democrat)