4-year-old girl dies following Orangeburg house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS/ORANGEBURG TIMES AND DEMOCRAT) - A 4-year-old girl succumbed to injuries she sustained in an early morning house fire on Green Street in Orangeburg, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Alfred Alexander said.
The girl’s mother and sibling are being treated for injuries due to the fire, Alexander said. Dispatchers received a call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and firefighters arrived at 934 Green Street by 12:34 a.m.
“Officers encountered the mother of the children and she explained that another child was in the house,” Alexander said.
Emergency responders located the child inside of her bedroom and immediately removed her from the home.
Crews performed CPR on the child and transported her to the Regional Medical Center, where she eventually passed away, Alexander said. He noted that medics transported the children’s mother to the Augusta Burn Center where she is undergoing treatment for internal injuries.
The child who managed to escape the fire underwent treatment for smoke inhalation at RMC and was released, Alexander said.
He said the fire started in the kitchen area and appears to be accidental. The incident remains under investigation.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 4-year-old girl.
