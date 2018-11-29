Three SC schools targeted by violent social media threats in less than a week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A prank social media post threatening your school could land you in prison.
“It’s up to 10 years in prison for threatening the school. For disturbing school it’s a different statute. That’s up to a year,” said Hampton Gardner, the Chief Deputy at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Gardner said they’ve seen these threats more frequently and they’re making sure that anyone making them learns their lesson.
“It’s a serious act," he said, "and we will prosecute to the fullest.”
Lakewood High, Lower Richland High, and E.L. Wright Middle are all schools that were targets of social media threats just this week. Deputies said this tends to happen more often during this time of year, but they’re still treating each threat seriously.
“During exam times, During Christmas break, Spring break, at the end of the school year, we have this occur quite frequently,” Gardner said. “We expect it to some degree, but we don’t want it to be a ‘cry wolf’ situation. We have to take those threats seriously and respond to them accordingly.”
It doesn’t take long to make a post, but officers want you to know that the repercussions will follow you long after that message disappears.
“We take it seriously, and we let them know this is a serious act,” Gardner said.
At least two arrests have been made from the incidents that occurred this week.
