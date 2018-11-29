Talk of the Town: Strike up the band! The competition is coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The City of Columbia, South Carolina and The National Collegiate Marching Band Championship Bowl Advisory Committee announced the inaugural band championships will be held in Columbia.
Two organizers of The National Collegiate Marching Band Championship Bowl are David Martin, the CEO of the National Collegiate Marching Band Championship Bowl, and H. Wade Johnson, the band director at Benedict College.
They say to students, "Marching Band has been your passion. Remember how your parents became huge fans when you got involved? They have loved you and taken great pride in your accomplishments. You have worked your whole life for this. Long hours practicing marching technique and music in the hot summer sun resulted in brilliant shows for your school's fans. Now it is your time to shine."
The competition is this Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Charlie W Johnson Stadium at Benedict College. That’s at 2047 Two Notch Road in Columbia. Doors open at 4 p.m. The show starts at 5.
Watch for yourself! Highlights of the Benedict College band can be found here.
Organizers say, "This historic event's mission is to unite HBCU Collegiate marching bands with traditional and corps style marching bands to compete in a national championship for a national title."
They add, “This has never been done before and it is an effort to secure the recognition they so rightly deserve. With the support of our city and county and local businesses, we hope one day what baseball is to Omaha, marching bands will be to Columbia.”
Learn more at https://marchingchamps.com/.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.