Swansea High School evacuated due to message on bathroom wall interpreted as a threat

SWANSEA, SC (WIS) - Swansea High School has been evacuated due to a message written on a bathroom wall that officials say could be interpreted as a threat.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was notified about a message written on a bathroom wall at the school Thursday. LCSD officials are on the scene now and officials have evacuated all buildings.
School officials transported all non-driving students to the Swansea High Freshman Academy. The message is being investigated to ensure all students, teachers and staff remain safe and secure, LCSD officials said.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.