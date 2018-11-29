Sumter students load bus full of toys, money donations for Happy Wheels

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 29, 2018 at 7:56 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 7:56 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - It’s the season of giving and some Sumter school children are showing that you can do just that at any age.

Students from Thomas Sumter Academy loaded a bus on Wednesday and drove to Columbia to make a toy donation to the local non-profit Happy Wheels. This was the second year in a row the kids chose the charity for their Change for a Cause program.

All that change allowed them to make a $422 donation to Happy Wheels as well as 50 toys.

Happy Wheels delivers toys to sick children in hospitals around our state.

