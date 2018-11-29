Some of those 'missing' after California fire are just fine

In this photo taken Nov. 22, 2018, Dale Wingett, who lost his rented home to the wildfire in Paradise, Calif., gets a Thanksgiving meal during his temporary stay in Redding, Calif. Many people searching for loved ones have found solace in social media, like Delisa Gaeta, one of many to have posted messages to a Facebook group called Camp Fire Missing. "I went to that Facebook page and yelled out, 'Is Dale Wingett still alive?' and people just grabbed on," said Gaeta. For two and a half weeks, she heard nothing and was starting to think the worst. On Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, good news arrived via Facebook message from a friend who forwarded her a story in the Redding Record Searchlight. It had a photograph of a man named Dale Wingett, filling up his plate at a Thanksgiving dinner buffet for survivors. (Michele Chandler/Record Searchlight via AP) (AP)