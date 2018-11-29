Sheriff: SC man with meth in shirt pocket cried, told deputy ‘to shoot him’ before chase

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says an Eastover man was arrested and charged with numerous counts after a police pursuit Wednesday night.
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says Adam Wayne Lyles, 32, has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under suspension after a lengthy pursuit.
“Once again, a motorist escalates a simple ticket into a much more serious and dangerous offense,” Sheriff Matthews said. “It’s no surprise that drugs were somehow involved...smh.”
Matthews says around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling in Lugoff when he spotted a Honda Accord with a headlight out. The deputy tried a traffic stop on Hwy. 601 near U.S. 1 in Lugoff. He made contact with the driver, Lyles, and told him about the headlight and the forthcoming warning ticket.
But, when the deputy asked for his driver’s license, Lyles began to cry and was “visibly nervous.”
Lyles told the deputy he did not have a driver’s license and told the deputy he was not going to jail and “the deputy would have to shoot him to get him into custody.” After that, he sped away. The chase continued for several miles on U.S. 601 onto U.S. 378 in Richland County before moving to various secondary roads.
After a second deputy joined the pursuit, Lyles crashed the car into a tree and fled on foot. As the vehicle caught fire and burned, deputies finally tracked Lyles down and arrested him after a “brief physical confrontation.”
Once in custody, Lyles was searched and deputies found a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine in Lyles' shirt pocket. Lyles was treated at the scene for injuries and was transported to Kershaw Health Hospital before being taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.
Lyles has previously been arrested for distribution, sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school; three charges of manufacturing, possession with intent to distribute drugs and driving without a license.
