SC Sheriffs’ Association warns of ongoing phone scam

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is warning residents across the state of an ongoing phone scam aimed at taking money from your bank account.
According to the SCSA, several people have been solicited to make donations on behalf of the organization. However, those calls are not from the association. Officials say they request donations by mail and internet, but the program does not use telemarketing.
Officials urge you to hang up if you receive a fraudulent call like this. Also, be sure to share this message with friends and family.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call 803-772-1101. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam should call the SCSA or their local Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.