SC man charged after stabbing man who broke up fight

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Saluda man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a man who broke up a fight at a Lexington home earlier this week during a domestic dispute, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.
The sheriff’s department said James Michael Smith, 52, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
“Based on information gathered by detectives who responded to the scene on Dunn Road, Smith stabbed a man who tried to stop him from assaulting a woman,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Investigators determined Smith had grabbed the woman by her neck and forced her to the floor.”
The stabbing victim is expected to recover from his injuries, according to deputies.
Smith is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
