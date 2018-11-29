SC assistant principal busted on multiple drug charges

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies have arrested a Dutch Fork High School assistant principal and charged him with several drug charges.
Floyd White, 29, was arrested Thursday morning at his home after narcotics agents searched his home on Ashwood Drive for drugs. Authorities received a tip on Tuesday that White was in possession of drugs and conducted a two-day investigation. At this point, there is no evidence that White was distributing drugs at the school.
White has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of Xanax (a Schedule 4 narcotic), and possession of Adderall (a Schedule 2 controlled substance).
White has been placed on administrative leave by Lexington-Richland School District 5 following the arrest. The school district released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.
