Saluda Shoals Park breaks ground on all-inclusive playground

IRMO, SC (WIS) - After more than a year of planning and fundraising, Saluda Shoals Park will break ground on their all-inclusive playground on Thursday.
The two-acre playground will be positioned at the east end of the park off of St. Andrews Road and will be built so that children and adults of all abilities can play together.
The playground was inspired by Midlands boy Leo Bugenske and his family who saw the need for an interactive and universally-inclusive space.
The groundbreaking is at 4 p.m. and Thursday’s proceeds from Holiday Lights on the River will support the project.
Lights on the River opens at 6 p.m.
