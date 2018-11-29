Orangeburg County family makes desperate plea for safe return of missing man Hiram Johnson

BRANCHVILLE, SC (WIS) – With each passing day, Hiram Johnson’s family gets a little more anxious.
“My son is my life. I need to have my son back,” his mother, Loraine, says.
Johnson was reported missing on Nov. 23 by his family. They say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since he got into a black vehicle Friday morning.
SLED and Branchville PD are investigating the case.
“We just want some answers. We just need something," his sister Kenyetta Washington says,
The family believes Johnson has been kidnapped. The family has created flyers of the missing 37-year-old. Trying to get the word out that “Sport” has vanished.
“Please, please, please, please, give my child back.” Loraine says.
A Branchville Police Department incident report says a gas station employee found Johnson’s cell phone in the road near a Citgo on Dorange Road.
“My brother loved his mother. If she called him he’s going to answer. If she texts he’s going to answer. We don’t buy this is a missing person’s case,” Kenyetta saID.
The family says they received a ransom call after Johnson went missing. “We received a phone call asking for $25,000 or he would be killed.” Kenyetta says.
The family is asking anyone that knows anything to say something. They just want Sport back and they want him safe.
“I just need that person that took that part of my life from me to please return Hiram to me,” Loraine says.
Johnson’s family says he suffers from seizures and hasn’t been able to take his medication. SLED and Branchville PD say the investigation is ongoing.
Kenyetta says the family won’t stop looking into they find Hiram.
“We won’t give up. There’s nothing that’s going to stop us from looking for him. Nothing," she said.
The family says Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Johnson is 5′7″ inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a low faded haircut and a long scar on the back of his head with a tattoo below it.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts contact law enforcement.
