Lexington Police seek man wanted for stealing computer

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Officers in Lexington are searching for a man who stole a laptop from an office supply store on Sunset Boulevard three weeks ago.
According to the Lexington Police Department, the man had an Office Depot employee remove the laptop from a locked case. The man took the computer from the employee at the register and walked out of the store without paying for it.
If you know this man’s identity, please contact Detective Truel at 803-358-7262. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
