FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool, then rain likely, possible storm for Saturday

Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring increasing rain chances to the Midlands as we move through your Saturday. As we start the day, we’ll likely see low clouds. Light rain will move in from the west during the morning, then become more widespread into the afternoon and evening. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm Saturday Make sure you plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia. Rain chances Saturday are around 70% for now.