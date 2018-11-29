FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool, then rain likely, possible storm for Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking rain that could change some of your weekend plans.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s Thursday morning. Plan ahead for the cold.
· We’ll see sunshine through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 60s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! We are expecting widespread rain as we move through the day. An isolated storm is possible.
· Plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially if you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia Saturday morning.
· Rain chances Saturday will increase to around 70% as we move through the day.
· Showers and storms are possible Sunday.
· Wet weather will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect another cold one. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
Thursday brings more sunshine to the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s. A few more clouds are expected Friday. Still, we’ll see some sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring increasing rain chances to the Midlands as we move through your Saturday. As we start the day, we’ll likely see low clouds. Light rain will move in from the west during the morning, then become more widespread into the afternoon and evening. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm Saturday Make sure you plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia. Rain chances Saturday are around 70% for now.
Rain will become a bit more scattered Sunday. As temperatures warm into the 70s, a thunderstorm could develop, so keep that in mind. More showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as the cold front lingers over the area. Quieter weather moves in by the middle of next week.
Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W/SW 5 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
