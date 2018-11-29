FIRST ALERT: Quiet now but periods of rain this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - FIRST ALERT: Saturday is an Alert Day! Periods of heavy rain expected, storms possible too
- Saturday is an Alert Day
- We’re expecting periods of rain for the late morning into the evening
- An isolated storms is possible.
- Plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially if you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia Saturday
- Rain chances Saturday will increase to around 70% as we move through the day.
- A few isolated storms are possible Sunday as well
- On/off wet weather will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday.
Saturday is an Alert Day because we’re expecting periods of rain that may be heavy at times for the late morning into the evening.
A cold front will bring increasing rain chances to the Midlands as we move through your Saturday. As we start the day, we’ll likely see low clouds. Light rain will move in from the west during the morning then becoming heavier as we move through the day. I’m staying optimistic here that the heaviest rain happens during the afternoon but you will still need an umbrella for the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia.
Rain chances Saturday are around 70%. There is also an isolated threat for a PM storm or two. Keep that in mind!
Rain will become a bit more scattered Sunday. As temperatures warm into the 70s, a thunderstorm could develop. More showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as the cold front lingers over the area. Quieter weather moves in by the middle of next week.
Today: Sunshine with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s!
Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 40s.
Friday: More clouds but still staying dry with highs in the 60s.
