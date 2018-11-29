Drivers fear price gouging at some Midlands gas stations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gas prices are lower than they’ve been all year here in the Palmetto State, down to just $2.21 a gallon according to AAA. But some drivers say they’re still feeling some pain at the pump with higher-than-average gas prices across the Midlands.
WIS-TV has gotten calls from viewers who say they’ve seen a 20-30 cent price difference at gas stations in places like Manning and Orangeburg, compared to prices in Columbia.
According to AAA, this should be a really good time for drivers needing to fill up. Not only are gas prices better than they’ve been all year, they dropped 35 cents just over the last month.
Ernie King, a general manger with the AAA Columbia office, says there are a few reasons we’re seeing lower prices. We’ve switched over to the winter blend, which is cheaper to produce, and we’ve also moved away from busy summer travel.
Still, while some Midlands drivers say they’ve seen prices as low as just under $2 a gallon, others say gas prices in their neighborhoods are much higher.
King says gas stations typically base their prices off of each other, especially the ones directly across the street from one another.
“They’re generally pretty close in price, but when you talk about across town, it really depends on where they’re located. If they’re right off of a highway, if it’s a little bit further away since the last gas station that a person might have passed – if that gas station knows that they’re the only one in the area chances are they might charge a little bit more.”
For drivers still waiting to see prices come down, King says higher prices at the pump isn’t always a case of price gouging.
“Fortunately, the government has regulated price gouging pretty well. The government keeps a close eye out for price gouging and they’ve made it aware to the different stations that it’s not acceptable.”
King says, “Most gas stations are smart enough now that they don’t raise it up high enough where it gets to that point, but it is still up to them to decide what they’re going to charge.”
There is a state law in place against price gouging, and there are ways to report gas stations to the Attorney General:
1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station
2. Note the price you paid
3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations
4. Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price
5. Provide your name and contact information
Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.