CPD seeks man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officers in Columbia are looking for a 22-year-old man wanted for repeatedly assaulting a pregnant woman.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Datalion Tucker did not allow the woman to leave an apartment complex located on the 4300 block of Bailey Street on November 24. Officials say Tucker also threatened the woman with a sharp object.
Officers later met the woman at a local hospital after she was treated for multiple wounds on her face. Other officers were sent to the apartment to see if Tucker was still there, but he wasn’t. It is believe he left the apartment shortly after the incident.
If you have any information about this incident or Tucker’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
