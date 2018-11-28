YEAR OF THE VETERAN: Here’s how you can volunteer to help veterans in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In this Season of Giving, Give Time to Our Veterans
The holiday season is a time to spread cheer and show others the true meaning of the season through compassion and charity. If you’re moved by the season of giving, why not jump in headfirst?
You can make a big difference to veterans in your community by giving your time. Here’s a list of volunteer opportunities that are available in our area:
Dorn VA Medical Center
The Dorn VA Medical Center has an abundance of volunteer opportunities working directly with patients or assisting the VA’s professional staff. These include:
- Administrative Duties
- Escorting Veterans to Appointments
- Way-finders
- Room Preparers
- In-patient Visitation
- Recreational Therapy
- Placing Appointment Reminder Calls
- Department Reception
- Volunteers usually work Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network
Our nation’s heroes travel around the globe to protect our freedoms - it’s only right that we return their dedication. Volunteering to drive a vet ensures that even those living remotely from VA hospitals can make their appointments and never go without the treatment they need. The DAV is looking for volunteers to drive veterans to and from the Dorn VA for treatment.
- For more information, contact: Judy Hubbard - Disabled American Veterans - 803-776-4000 ext. 7199
CM Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center
- Tucker Center is a long-term nursing care DMH facility which provides intermediate and skilled care for veterans. The nursing care center encourages volunteers to visit with residents or provide entertainment.
- Address: 2200 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29203 Phone: (803) 737-5300
Transitions
- Transitions works to engage and equip homeless adults, including many veterans, of the Midlands to transition into stability and permanent housing. To learn more on volunteering, visit https://transitionssc.org/volunteer/.
Oliver Gospel Mission
- Oliver Gospel Mission supports many homeless veterans in the Midlands community. To learn more on volunteering, visit https://www.olivergospelmission.org/volunteer.
Employer Support of Guard and Reserve
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, is comprised of dedicated and trained volunteers and staff that promote employer support for Guard and Reserve service by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of applicable laws, and resolving conflict between employers and Service members. Some volunteer activities include:
- Employer Outreach: Develop relationships with employers to promote advocacy for service in the Guard and Reserve.
- Ombudsman: Work with employers and Service members to prevent, reduce, or resolve misunderstandings regarding employment rights and responsibilities.
- Public Affairs: Work with military and civilian media organizations to promote public understanding of the ESGR mission.
- Military Outreach: Inform and educate members of the Guard and Reserve regarding their employment rights and responsibilities under USERRA.
- For more information, contact: Derek Shumpert, Volunteer Support Technician - 803-299-2515
