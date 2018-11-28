Woman charged in burglary of $100,000 worth of jewelry and weapons

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A woman is facing charges in connection to a burglary in which a substantial amount of jewelry and weapons were taken from an Orangeburg home.
Cassie Proctor, 38, has been charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, safecracking, criminal conspiracy, and malicious injury to real property.
Proctor was arrested Monday for her involvement in the burglary of a residence off of North Road near Wolfton on September 11th.
Officials say Proctor took inherited jewelry, cash, and a substantial firearm collection collectively worth around $100,000.
During a hearing on November 27th, Proctor’s bond was set at $23,125 surety.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Investigator Andy Hayes had asked the court for bond to be denied, informing the court Proctor is currently out on federal probation and has other pending charges.
If Proctor makes bond, she will have to submit to electronic monitoring.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said more warrants are expected to be obtained and more arrests pending from the ongoing investigation.
