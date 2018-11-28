Umbrellas cover State House grounds for National Hospice Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - November is National Hospice Month and the Midlands Area Agapé Hospice joined thousands across the country in helping to raise awareness about hospice care with their 8th annual signature event "Life Blooms Eternally."
Several locations across the state were transformed into beautiful gardens of floral umbrellas that serve both as a memorial and a celebration of life.
Families and providers of hospice patients gathered at the State House Wednesday afternoon for a memorial ceremony.
“There is so much misunderstanding about hospice and what our goals are and our goals are to take care of those who are in need and that can be someone who has a diagnosis of cancer, it can be someone that has a diagnosis of dementia,” says Kelly Stone, Director of Operations for Midlands Area Agape Hospice. “We meet our patients where they are and we are here not to focus on death but to really focus on living and the life that they have and making sure that it’s a quality of life that they have left”
For more information about Life Blooms Eternally, please contact Agapé Hospice at (800)-411-2427.
