Superintendent of Robeson County Schools releases statement after body found during search for NC teen

“Hania Noelia Aguilar, a Public Schools of Robeson County student, was abducted outside of her home in Lumberton, North Carolina on the morning of November 5, 2018. FBI agents and Lumberton Police recovered a body on Tuesday afternoon (November 27, 2018) in Robeson County in an area off Wire Grass Road. At the time of discovery, officials were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The body is believed to be Hania, but the identity has not yet been confirmed. However, authorities have notified Hania’s family and they are waiting for the body to be positively identified. Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten and Lumberton Junior High School Principal Dr. SaVon Maultsby received word of the potentially tragic conclusion to the search by Sergeant Pete Locklear of the Lumberton Police Department. Upon receiving full confirmation, the district will provide increased support staff that will be made available for all students and staff at Lumberton Junior High School. This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy. On behalf of PSRC district leaders, administrators, staff and students, we extend our sincerest condolences to Hania’s family, friends, and community. This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We are keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues.”