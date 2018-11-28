Sumter man wanted for Domestic Violence and Kidnapping, possible cash reward available for information leading to arrest

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A cash reward may be available for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Sumter man.
Christopher Naquan Alexander Nickens, 24, of 62 Highland Ave., is wanted on Domestic Violence and Kidnapping charges related to an incident in early Nov.
He is described as 6 feet, about 200 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair, according to Sumter Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.
