RCSD officials increase patrols and offer tips to prevent more break-ins in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two weeks ago, WIS reported a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Blythewood area, and today, community leaders teamed up with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to address safety concerns with a meeting.
The Sheriff’s department sent out several representatives to the meeting and let community members know they’ve increased patrols to help catch the criminals who are breaking into these vehicles.
Now they’re asking you to make sure you’re not an easy target.
“On your house at night time, keep the lights on,” RCSD Lt. Danny Brown advised. “Your bushes, your hedges, trim them up so that no one can hide behind them. Take everything out of the car that you can.”
So how have these criminals been creating such a wave in the Blythewood community?
Officers say they’re moving in groups, and they’re moving quickly.
“They’ll take a carload of four or five of them in a car, they’ll drop them off at one end of the neighborhood,” Brown said. “They have a driver, they’ll go drive to another spot in the neighborhood, and everyone else goes down the line pulling on door handles.”
Officers say any type of surveillance or alarm system you can add to your home, is a good idea.
“That’s your property, no one has the right to come onto your property and take anything,” Brown said. “Make it hard on them. We’ve got guns hitting the streets because they’re being left in unlocked cars, even locked cars. 85 percent of the break-ins we’ve looked at over the past couple of months, the cars have been unlocked.”
Officers say this problem isn’t exclusive to Blythewood, it’s just newer to this area. They’ve suggested creating some sort of community group that discusses safety issues if your neighborhood doesn’t already have one.
