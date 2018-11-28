RCSD investigates social media threats made to E.L. Wright Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating threats made through social media to E.L. Wright Middle School.
Officials said on Wednesday that they believe the threat is not credible and they will update the public on the situation as information becomes available.
RCSD officials say that they take all threats of violence seriously, “especially those to our most vulnerable populations, children and the elderly.” They encourage the community to report suspicious activity and threats of violence by calling 911.
WIS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.