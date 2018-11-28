Orangeburg suspect connected to $100,000 worth of stolen items has been arrested

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A suspect wanted in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of vehicles, sports memorabilia, and weapons has been arrested.
Terry Blewer, Jr., 40, has been charged with receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and receiving stolen goods from a chop shop.
A citizen's tip led to an investigation into a stockpile of goods in Blewer's possession.
Blewer was arrested in Charleston on unrelated charges and returned to Orangeburg.
Investigator Andy Hayes asked the court to deny bond because Blewer had been on the run since the stolen property found in August.
Bond was set on Blewer during a hearing on Tuesday at $20,000 cash or surety by Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant.
Blewer's girlfriend, Michelle Pendarvis, 34, is still wanted in connection to this case.
She is facing a charge of receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.
If anyone has any information on Pendarvis’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
