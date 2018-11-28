Orangeburg deputies searching for two sexual assault suspects

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a sexual assault case.
A Midlands woman reported that on October 9th she was traveling north on Columbia Road when a brown Chevrolet Blazer passed her, slammed on brakes, and forced her car to the side of the road.
The victim said she dragged out of her car and put in the back of the Chevrolet by the driver of the vehicle.
The driver and another male then tied her up and assaulted her before letting her go.
Both suspects are described as white males in their early 20′s.
“We have had a composite drawing made of one of the suspects in this case,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any idea who this individual may be, please call us immediately.
If anyone has any information on the suspect shown or the case itself, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers to not have to give their name.
