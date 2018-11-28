Monthly trash pickup rates in Lexington County to increase

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - If you live in Lexington County, you'll soon pay more for your trash service.
County officials say customers will see curbside trash rates go up by anywhere from $3 to $11.50 a month depending on what district you live in. Officials say the changes are because contracts with trash collection companies expired, so they had to negotiate new ones.
County officials say the collection day will also change for several districts, but you should get a postcard with more information sometime this week. The changes will go into effect Dec. 31.
District 2 and 4 (see map) effective Dec. 31, 2018:
• Service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Waste Industries
• Customers will see a change in curbside collection rate from $15.95 to $18.65 per month
• Customers will see a change in backdoor collection rate from $30.45 to $37.30 per month
• Waste Industries will use customers’ existing household waste and recycling carts
• Waste Industries will send a postcard with further information to existing customers the last week in November. Collection day will likely change
• A new service agreement and quarterly invoice (January through March 2019) will be mailed to customers on Dec. 11, 2018
• District 2 and 4 customers with questions can contact Waste Industries at (803) 935-0249
District 6 (see map) effective Dec. 31, 2018:
• Service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Capital Waste Services
• District 6 has been divided into two service areas: Urban and rural. The urban service area will receive household garbage and yard-waste collection weekly and recycling collection every other week. The rural service area will only receive weekly household garbage collection, yard waste and recycling pickup is unavailable. Yard waste and recyclable materials can be taken to any one of the County’s 11 collection and recycling centers or the Edmund Landfill
• Customers who wish to subscribe to curbside collection services in the urban service area (north of Boiling Springs Road and east of Calks Ferry Road) will see a change in curbside collection from $15.95 to $27.45 per month. Backdoor collection rates will change from $30.45 to $40.45 per month
• Customers who wish to subscribe to curbside collection services in the rural service area (south of Boiling Springs Road and west of Calks Ferry Road) will see a change in curbside collection from $15.95 to $27.00 per month. Backdoor collection rates will change from $30.45 to $50.00 per month
• Collection day is likely to be changed
• Capital Waste Services will use customers’ existing household waste and/or recycling carts
• Existing customers will receive postcards from Capital Waste Services informing them of the changes and how to sign up for service on their website
• Quarterly invoices (January to March 2019) will be mailed to all existing customers beginning on Dec. 15, 2018
• District 6 customers with questions can contact Capital Waste Services at (803) 814-0040
