Lexington County man sentenced to 10 years for home burglary

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration for the burglary of a home located in the New Friarsgate area of Irmo.
Jeffery Curry-Prescott, age 27, pled guilty to second-degree burglary in Lexington County General Sessions Court this week.
On May 27th, Curry-Prescott, along with a co-defendant, broke into a home by removing an air conditioning unit from a window late that evening.
The resident was not home at the time.
Curry-Prescott stole an assault rifle and a drum round magazine containing ammunition from the home.
The keys and vehicle that belonged to the homeowner were also taken.
The vehicle was later found abandoned on an I-20 ramp by S.C. Highway Patrol on June 11th.
Curry-Prescott was identified by surveillance video taken from inside the residence. The video shows him rummaging through the home around 2 a.m.
Midlands Gang Task Force were also able to help make a positive identification of Curry-Prescott because of his unique neck tattoo and physical appearance.
He has had prior convictions for accessory to a felony and entering premises after warning.
