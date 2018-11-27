‘It’s still devastating that I wasn’t able to save any of them:’ Over 70 animals killed in Pee Dee animal sanctuary fire

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The community is rallying behind a South Carolina woman who lost 78 exotic animals in a barn fire at her non-profit animal sanctuary in Hartsville.
The owner of the animal sanctuary, Holly Sellers, said the fire happened early Saturday morning. A friend driving by saw the blaze coming from the small barn where the animals were housed and notified Sellers.
“I woke up to a flaming fire that was very, very high, very hot and very, very smoky, so there’s was no trying to run in and save the animals or any of that," Sellers said. “It’s still devastating that I wasn’t able to save any of them.”
Pythons, lizards, squirrels and terrapins were some of the animals that died in the blaze. More than half of them were rescues and worked side by side with Sellers for several years, helping her to educate children as animal ambassadors of her Scutes, Scales and Furry Tails business.
“The first snake that I ever took to a school to teach kids about the importance of snakes, the importance of why we should share the world with them, was one of pythons and he was in the fire,” Sellers said.
Also gone is all of the equipment and items necessary to take care of the animals stored in the barn. Sellers said so far the estimated cost is $12,000 worth of damages.
“All of their foods, all of their medications, all of the extra added for their food for the foxes were all stored in the barn.” Sellers said.
However, her passion for what she does is priceless. Sellers hopes to rebuild and continue to spread her love for animals with others.
"Not only did I put my heart and soul into this, but I also put every dime that I had into taking care of these animals and I don’t regret that a bit, but it is going to be hard to figure out the next step and regrow from here. But, I do hope to do so. If I can, I would love to still go forward with my plan to have my camps from first to 12th grade.” Sellers said.
Several animals, including two red-tailed foxes, a goat, a raccoon, pigs, rabbits and a wolf were spared and did not parish in the fire.
A GoFundMe page was started Nov. 24, with the goal of raising $2,000. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, $840 had been raised.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.