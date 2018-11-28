1 hospitalized after house fire in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The County of Lexington reports that one person was sent to the hospital after crews quelled a house fire on Water Ferry Road near Gilbert.
Lexington County Fire crews and EMS responded to the home in the 100 block of Water Ferry Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was visible and they quickly put out the fire in the kitchen area.
One resident was found outside of the home and was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. Officials estimate that the fire caused $30,000 in damage.
