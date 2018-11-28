Gamecock football team gives back to kids at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s “Giving Week” for USC Athletics and the Gamecock football team took their philanthropic spirit to the Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
Several members of the USC football team spent time with kids at the children’s hospital, helping them make ornaments, wreaths, and holiday decorations Wednesday. They did that in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House for one of their “Make and Take” events in the organization’s Family Room.
"It gets the children out of their rooms for a little while and out of the same playrooms that the hospital has here,” said Liz Atkinson, Operations Manager of the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia. “And they're able to do something different."
Atkinson said they hold one of these events every couple months and bring in different community groups and partners.
"To know that someone, especially a Gamecock football player is gonna take time out of their day just to talk to them, sit down and color a stocking, paint an ornament,” Atkinson said. “It makes them feel like it's something special."
The Ronald McDonald House has been partnering with USC Athletics for several years.
