Gamecock fans can snag free tickets to Saturday’s game

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hey Gamecock fans! You can catch a game in Williams-Brice Stadium for free this weekend.
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) face the Akron Zips (4-7) at 12 p.m. Saturday.
This game was added to the schedule after the Sept. 15 game against Marshall was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. The school didn’t finalize the game against the Zips until earlier this month.
WMBF News has reached out to the Gamecocks’ athletic department for more details, but it looks like fans can snag up to eight “Community Outreach” tickets through the Gamecocks’ Ticketmaster portal.
If you’re a Clemson Tiger looking for free tickets, you may be out of luck. However, tickets to the ACC Championship in Charlotte are still available on Ticketmaster. As of about 12 p.m. Tuesday, they start at about $37 before fees.
