FIRST ALERT: Despite the sunshine, continued very cool temperatures

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After a cold start this morning we’ll slowly rise to near 50 degrees today then fall back to the upper 20s again by Thursday morning. Winds turn to the Southwest by Thursday…this will give us a bit warmer temperatures and much warmer by the weekend.
First Alert Issued This Morning For Cold Temperatures
Despite The Sunshine…Continued Very Cool
First Alert Saturday for Areas of Rain
A series of disturbances will move through the state Friday into early next week. This will give us a chance of showers and rain. Some days will have a better chance than others for rain. Above normal temperatures Saturday through Tuesday before our next front arrives late next week.
Weather Headlines:
- Sunny, cool days ahead with Clear cold nights
- Highs Near 50 today warming to over 70s by Sunday.
- First Alert Saturday for Rain
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cold. High near 50
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows upper 20s
Thursday: Sunny. Highs middle 50s
Friday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Highs lower 60s
