Etienne, Tigers take home All-ACC honors

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - It’s been a good year for the Clemson Tigers and officials in the ACC office noticed.
The ACC Atlantic Division champions came away with 18 players on All-ACC teams including conference Football Player of the Year Travis Etienne.
Etienne was the leading rusher for Clemson this season with 1,307 yards and 19 touchdowns on 164 carries. He also had 10 catches for 65 yards. With 19 rushing touchdowns, Etienne set a new mark for most rushing touchdowns in school history.
The Jennings, La., native is one of five Tigers named to the All-ACC first team. He is joined by offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Clelin Ferrell. The junior from Richmond, Va., finished the regular season with team highs in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (10.5).
In total, Clemson had 18 players named to All-ACC teams this season under ACC Coach of the Year Dabo Swinney. Under Swinney, the Tigers are 12-0 this year and will play for their fourth consecutive ACC Championship this Saturday in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson will take on Pittsburgh Saturday at 8 p.m.
