DNA hit leads to arrest in Columbia burglary cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A DNA hit has lead to the arrest of a man who has stolen cigarettes on multiple occasions.
Between Oct. 4, 2018 and Nov. 21, 2018, Ronnie Gilmore broke into the Dollar General at 103 William Hardin Road multiple times and the Quick Stop at 9102 Farrow Road.
According to deputies, Gilmore was previously arrested for a burglary at the same Dollar General back in 2010, again stealing cigarettes. Following that arrest, Gilmore’s DNA was entered into the local combined offender DNA index system, which is housed at RCSD.
On Nov. 1, 2018, deputies collected DNA at the scene of a burglary at the Dollar General after it was broken into and the suspect stole cigarettes. That DNA evidence was run through the system and came back as a match to Ronnie Gilmore.
Ronnie Gilmore was arrested on Nov. 21, 2018 by the Fugitive Task Force and charged with four counts of Burglary, four counts of Petit Larceny and four counts of Malicious Injury to Property.
