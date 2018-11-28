Deputies cracking down on package thefts in the Midlands

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Deputy Jacob Hendrix will be on the lookout for pirates this holiday season.
These pirates don’t travel from island to island looking for buried treasure, but from porch to porch on the prowl for packages.
Deputy Hendrix said, “If you leave it out there long enough. There’s a chance it could be taken.”
These package thieves have been nicknamed porch pirates. And this is their favorite time of year. “It’s a crime of opportunity,” Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
We rode along with Deputy Hendrix as he patrolled neighborhoods. While we were working on this story a call came over the scanner for a reported package theft.
Heather Nobles and her family were out of town for Thanksgiving weekend. They were waiting on a basketball hoop they had ordered. “To come home and it not be here was upsetting.”
Apparently, someone signed for the package Friday. Even though, no one was home.
Lexington County deputies are investigating this reported package theft. Deputy Hendrix said you shouldn’t let your guard down no matter where you live. “This was a real rural area, I wouldn’t consider it a neighborhood. It was a long driveway in the woods. It can happen anywhere.”
Deputies recommend using scheduled delivery options. They also suggest shipping items to your workplace if possible.
Items can also be left at the post office for you to pick up yourself.
According to a nationwide survey from Nextdoor, 62% of respondents say they have experienced a package theft.
Nobles said this incident might change the way they shop online. “It makes me think I should probably have it shipped to the store and not my home.”
In Richland County, there have been 10 reports of package thefts since the start of November.
