Clyburn elected as Majority Whip for U.S. House Democrats

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Rep. Jim Clyburn has been elected as House Majority Whip by the U.S. House Democratic Caucus.
“I thank all my House Democratic colleagues for the faith and confidence they have expressed in me to serve as Majority Whip in the 116th Congress,” Clyburn said in a statement. “I am deeply honored to have the support of our Caucus and humbly accept this position with a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Clyburn has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. During his time in Congress, the Sumter native has served as the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
Clyburn has now been selected as the House Majority Whip for the second time in his career.
