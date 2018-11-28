Clemson stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson stays in the same spot for another week.
The Tigers remain No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. Dabo Swinney’s squad came away with their fifth straight win over rival South Carolina in a 56-35 shootout at Death Valley last week. Clemson moved to 12-0 on the season and will face Pitt for the ACC Championship in Charlotte this weekend.
Just ahead of the Tigers are the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban’s team beat Auburn 52-21 last weekend. Now, the Crimson Tide turn their attention to the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team easily defeated Georgia Tech 45-21.
At No. 3 is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish remain in the top four after taking down Southern California 24-17. Notre Dame and the previously mentioned three teams will learn their playoff fate on Sunday during the College Football Playoff Selection Show.
Here’s a look at the full list of College Football Playoff rankings:
