Clarendon County Sheriffs warn of scammer soliciting Christmas donations

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a new holiday scam.
Clarendon County citizens have received calls from a person soliciting gifts, toys, or money for Christmas on behalf of Sheriff Baxley and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say to please be advised that the Clarendon County Sheriff’s nor Sheriff Baxley is soliciting gifts or donations for Christmas.
If you should receive a call, please hang up and DO NOT participate.
