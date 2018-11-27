Authorities: SC teenager stabbed in ‘fight over boy’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year old Cheraw High School student is in the hospital after she was stabbed during a “fight over a boy,” according to Lt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, six teenage girls from Cheraw High School went to the Pageland community to confront a woman about the guy.
The fight happened at a home on Boyd Evans Road around 7:30 Monday night.
All six girls jumped on an 18-year old female living at the home, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
That woman had a knife and stabbed a 16-year old during the fight, according to Jordan.
The teenager with the stab wound was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Union County where the sheriff’s office said she continues to receive care.
Officials with the CCSO said they will consult with the Chesterfield County Solicitor’s Office before filing any charges against anyone involved in the fight, saying the stabbing could be considered self-defense.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.