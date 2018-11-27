Westinghouse employee in SC OK after radioactive spill

In a statement about this incident, Sarah Cassella, the external communications manager for Westinghouse, said: “On November 19, 2018, a Westinghouse fuel facility employee came into contact with a minor amount of process liquid that included hydrofluoric acid. The employee was examined onsite and also sent to a local medical facility for observation out of an abundance of caution. Having exhibited no symptoms, the employee was discharged. We promptly reported the event per our requirements as the individual had minor radioactive material contamination on his hands. The health and safety of our employees is our first priority and we are conducting a full internal review of the cause of the issue.”