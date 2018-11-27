Wanted SC man strikes GA officer with car

ALMA, GA (WALB) - On November 26, 2018, the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was dispatched to a rural area known as ‘The Forks 1&23’ when citizens noticed a suspicious vehicle riding around a parking lot.
Deputies found the vehicle, and discovered that it was reported stolen in South Carolina.
Officers said the driver fled from the location at a high rate of speed, which caused the driver to strike an officer.
They pursued the vehicle to a wooded area, off Edgar Varnadore Road, where the driver jumped out of the car, and ran off.
The Alma Police Department, Bacon County Sheriff’s Office, and Ware State Prison Canine Unit searched that area and soon found the man in a tree, almost 35 feet off the ground.
He turned out to be Joseph Allen Tuten, 39, of Lexington, South Carolina. Law enforcement said that he was wanted in that state.
Tuten was arrested without incident and is facing charges for aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and eluding law enforcement along with multiple traffic citations.
