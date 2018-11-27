Sumter missing person’s case becomes homicide investigation

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter missing person’s case has turned into a homicide according to investigators with the Sumter Police Department.
On November 26th an autopsy performed in Charleston revealed that Chester "Rock" Stavis, 31, was shot before his body was discovered last week.
Stavis was discovered on November 21st in a stream near Rast and Dicks Street.
It is unknown if he was shot at the scene or at another location.
Members of Stavis' family reported him missing after not hearing from him since November 15th.
Police report that Stavis was with an acquaintance later that day.
Officers are searching for Carter Wilson Strother, 70, and believe he has information that could help in the investigation.
Strother is described as a male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 lbs, gray hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Strother’s whereabouts or in the shooting death of Stavis is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
