SLED, police investigating Orangeburg County missing person case

BRANCHVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting Orangeburg County authorities in the search for a man who vanished on Friday.
Hiram Johnson, 37, was last seen getting into a black vehicle between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Branchville Police Chief Randy Clark. Police say the vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion, but family members said the vehicle may be a Ford Focus.
Family members say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Johnson has not been seen since and family members have not been able to make contact with him.
Johnson stands 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has a low faded haircut and has a long scar on the back of his head with a tattoo below.
Clark said his agency called SLED for assistance.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Branchville Police Department at 803-274-8820.
