RCSD investigating deadly shooting from Monday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Monday night.
Deputies say they were called to an incident in the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found a man who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital and later died.
The investigation is still ongoing and deputies need help identifying witnesses and suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips can remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for their information.
