Muschamp: Bentley should have been recognized by SEC for historic performance

“I do think it’s important when a young man does some special things to get recognized for it,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to throw for that many yards against a top five team and five touchdowns. In the history of the league, [that’s] never been done before. That’s pretty impressive in my opinion. I’ve been in this league a long time, so I have learned. We have a saying, ‘It Just Means More.’ It just means more sometimes depending on what your logo is. Call it like it is.”