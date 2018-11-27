MLB strikes deal with MGM as legal gambling expands in US

"Over the past 18 months we've had various senior people in the office involved various aspects of the sports gaming project," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at Tuesday's announcement. "I think that we have ensured ourselves on the integrity front by updating our policies, making clear what employees and players can and cannot do on the one hand, and on the other developing clear guidelines for the commercial activity that central baseball, meaning Major League Baseball will engage in and similarly the kind of commercial activities that will be allowed on the club level, as well."